Password Generator Presets Preset loading errors will go here Settings Words: Dictionary: English Number of Words: 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Minimum Length: 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Maximum Length: 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Transformations: Case Transformation: -none- alternating WORD case Capitalise First Letter cAPITALISE eVERY lETTER eXCEPT tHe fIRST lower case UPPER CASE EVERY word randomly CAPITALISED or NOT Separator: Type: -none- Specified Character Random Character Character: must enter exactly 1 character Separator Alphabet: must enter at least 2 characters Padding Digits: Digit(s) Before: 0 1 2 3 4 5 Digit(s) After: 0 1 2 3 4 5 Padding Symbols: Padding Type: -none- Fixed Adaptive Symbol(s) Before: 0 1 2 3 4 5 Symbol(s) After: 0 1 2 3 4 5 Pad to Length: must be an integer between 8 and 999 Padding Character: Use Separator Character Specified Character Random Character Padding Character: must enter exactly 1 character Padding Character Alphabet: must enter at least 2 characters Summary Structure: (Legend: word = A word, s = the separator character, d = a random digit, p = the padding symbol) Length: Character Coverage: (Legend: No Maybe Yes ) Generate Password(s) Num. Passwords: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

The xkpasswd.pm Perl Module

This site is powered by the XKPasswd.pm Perl Module, and serves as a good example of its capabilities. The module has been released under the FreeBSD license, so it's completely free to use, even within commercial products, providing the two terms of the FreeBSD license are observed. Bascially, you can re-use the library as long as credit is given, the author's copyright notices are preserved, and you promise not to take legal action against the author if the code gives you problems.

The module can be downloaded from the author's website: www.bartb.ie/xkpasswd.

The Comic that Inspired This Tool

Credits